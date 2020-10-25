Eva LaVerne (Lunday) Green

December 8, 1932 - October 22, 2020

Eva LaVerne Green passed away on October 22, 2020, at Masonic Home of MT. Born December 8, 1932, in Olton, TX to parents Tom and Retha (Howard) Lunday.

LaVerne grew up on ranches in New Mexico until the Lunday family settled in southeastern Colorado at the small town of Branson. There she graduated from Branson HS in 1950. She met and married Thomas Norman Green, May 23, 1951, there. Norman (born May 6th, 1927) passed away in September of 2011.

Newlyweds, LaVerne and Norman moved around while he worked various ranch-farm and mechanic jobs after service with the Navy. He attended night school to eventually become an electronics technician. That profession took them to Denver and ultimately Steamboat Springs, CO, where they bought a TV and electronics business. There they raised their two rowdy sons, Randall, born in 1953, married Theresa DeLorenzo and eventually settled in Helena, MT, and Craig, born in 1957, married Lori Lewis. Craig and Lori have been long-time residents of Branson, CO.

LaVerne provided business support at the TV shop until they sold it and was a homemaker. After they sold their business in Steamboat, LaVerne and Norman went back to ranch life in Texas for a while, then returned to Branson for retirement. They were very active for years, helping the small community of Branson get its domestic water supply developed and up to State standards.

After Norman passed away, the boys moved LaVerne in the spring of 2013 to Helena, MT, where she lived with Randall and Theresa while recovering from hip surgery. Eventually LaVerne moved into an independent living facility called Pheasant Glenn Apartments. But due to health reasons LaVerne moved in August of 2019 to the Masonic Home of MT, an assisted living facility surrounded by ranches and hay fields in Helena's north valley.

