Evelyn May ("Chub") Tuss

April 28, 1925 - October 17, 2020

Evelyn May ("Chub") Tuss, 95, our "little ray of sunshine" shone on this earth for the last time on Saturday morning, October 17, 2020. She has joined many of her loved ones and is now at peace. Chub was born April 28, 1925 in Crook, County Durham, England, the only child of Herbert Charles and Edith Annie Padfield.

Chub had many stories to share about growing up in England, especially during World War II, training as a nurse, joining the Royal Marines and being a member of the NAAFI. She often spoke of the good times she had playing her accordion on stage at movie theaters and holiday camps in her early years.

In 1942 while serving in the Marines, she met her husband, Frank Tuss. The handsome American soldier from Montana was stationed in the field behind her family home. They were married August 14, 1945, and in March 1946 she set sail for America with hundreds of other British war brides to be reunited with Frank and begin a new chapter in her life. Lewistown was her home for the better part of 68 years. She worked various jobs as a dental assistant, sales clerk and ward clerk at St. Joseph's Hospital. Her claim to fame was the "lunch lady" at Lewistown's junior high school. She loved those kids and they loved her.

Chub was a dedicated member of St. James Episcopal Church, serving as a lay reader, Sunshine Lady, Sunday school teacher, altar guild and her beautiful voice graced the church choir. Chub loved her church family and was always available to be of service. Over the years, she was a member of various groups and organizations too numerous to mention. One group, known as the Dry Herd, was one of her favorites in later years. She definitely made her mark and created great memories with her many friends. Chub didn't know a stranger!

After Frank passed away, Chub began taking trips with her girls exploring Western Europe, Greece, Mexico, the Caribbean, Canada, Hawaii and many other states.

In 2014, Chub moved to Hunters Pointe in Helena to be closer to family as her eyesight was failing and she no longer had the freedom she so cherished. The "little Brit" flourished in her new home and made many more new friends.

With her loving and compassionate heart, Chub knew how to comfort those with problems and sorrows. She will always remain an unforgettable spirit that gave her family and friends the legacy of a life lived to the fullest. Her kind soul, kinder heart and quick wit endeared her to everyone who had the amazing opportunity to meet her.

She is survived by her three daughters, Susan (Greg) Tooke of Ekalaka, Bonnie (John) Vonderhaar of Helena, and Tracie (John) Grimm of Helena, seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren (all of whom she adored) and many dear close friends who she cherished deeply.

The family would like to give thanks to St. Peters Hospice of Helena, especially Cheryl, Janet, and Angie. You truly are angels on earth. Thanks also to the Hunters Pointe staff and residents for your friendship, Marie Lavinder for your special care, and Eleanor Yde for all your love and support. You were all like a big family to Mom.

Funeral Services for Chub Tuss will be Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Cloyd Chapel in Lewistown with committal to follow in the Lewistown City Cemetery. Cremation has taken place with the Cloyd Funeral Home assisting the family. a reception to follow at the Eagles.

Memorials in Chub's name can be made to St. Peter's Hospice Helena, 201 S. California Street, Helena, MT 59601 or St. James Episcopal Church, 502 W. Montana Street, Lewistown, Montana 59457 or to the charity of their choice and they may be left with the Cloyd Funeral Home. Condolences for the family may be posted online at www.cloydfuneralhome.com.

Until we meet again, "God Bless You Real Good!"