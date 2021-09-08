Menu
Florence Buzzas
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021

Florence (Ferrat) Buzzas

December 10, 1925 - September 1, 2021

Florence Buzzas, 95, passed away on September 1st,2021.

Born on December 10, 1925, Florence grew up on a small ranch near Toston and moved to Helena after her high school graduation. While raising four children as a devoted single mother she spent over 21 years working at the MT Department of Highways. Florence was admired by all for her compassion, selflessness, work ethic and commitment to always doing the right thing. Upon retiring, she loved volunteering in a local grade school as well as a long-time volunteer at the Fort Harrison Veterans Hospital.

Florence lived in Helena until 2017 when she entered an assisted care facility in Missoula to be near her oldest son who could provide extra care and comfort.

Florence is survived by her sons Vince (Rosalie) and Bobby(Cindy Christin), daughters Tere Hassett (Paul) and KathyHarmon (Dan), nine grandchildren, four great grandchildren and her sister Carrie Bang. She is also survived by numerous nephews and nieces as well as many grand-nieces and nephewsin the Townsend area for whom she was very fond. She waspreceded in death by her parents and three siblings.

At her request, there will be no memorial service but anyone wishing to honor her memory is asked to make a donation to a children's charity, a veteran's charity of their choice or Hospice,as Florence was always helping anyone in need.


Published by Helena Independent Record on Sep. 8, 2021.
Oh Florence, I loved working with you at the Highway Department! He smile and laughter made work seem like fun. Vince, Bobby, Tere and Kathy, I know you will miss her deeply but her soul will live within you all forever!! ....... Janice
Janice Brooks Ragen Cinko
Friend
September 11, 2021
We are so sorry to hear of Florence's passing. I worked with Florence at the Deoartment of Highways for many fun years. She was always a fun lady and it was a blast to work with her. She always had that beautiful smile on her face. May her family have many wonderful memories of Florence.
Wendy and Len Olson
Friend
September 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results