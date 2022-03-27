Forrest "Skeeter" Baertsch

March 7, 1936 - March 16, 2022

Forrest "Skeeter" Baertsch was born on March 7, 1936 to Ralph F. Baertsch and Pear Marie Baertsch in Helena, MT. Forrest earned his nickname of Skeeter when he was just a babu and very few people ever knew his given name.

Skeeter went to Bryant School and then Helena High School. Skeeter joined the US Navy in 1956 and served on the minesweeper USS Woodpecker in Japan. He was given an Honorable Discharge in 1962. He went to work for Mountain Bell after his discharge from the Navy. Skeeter stayed with the Telephone Company through the different changes in name and ownership. He retired from the Telephone Company (US West) on his 50th birthday, March 7, 1986.

Skeeter married Margaret "Maggie" Nye on August 23, 1980. He had three children by a previous marriage, Steven Baertsch, Stacey Baertsch, Susan J. Baertsch and a step-daughter, Susan T. Resch.

Skeeter enjoyed hunting, fishing, Omoksees, raising and training Quarter horses for the track with his wife, Maggie, and his children. One very special Quarter horse mare, Start Printin', was his pride and joy. On his 62nd birthday he was given a beautiful black and tan hound by the name of Turbo by all of his kids. Skeeter had a new love. His next hound was a Red Tick by the name of Casey. Casey was going to be shot by the owner because the owner didn't like the dog. Skeeter said, "NO, don't do that! I will take him!" Skeeter mainly used these two beautiful hounds for field trials and came home with a truck load of trophies over the years. He heard about sone Red Tick pups up North that were starving. The owner could not take care of all of them except two, Shorty and Kyle, which he kept for himself. He loved to farm and was bust a lot ofc the time. He had a great sense of humor, loved his family, his dogs, calves and the horses.

Skeeter was involved with the flood mitigation in the Helena Valley since his property was one of the first to be flooded. Below is a note written by Archie Harper.

"Special note to the Baertsch family, my friends and neighbors: After spearheading two groups out here in the West Valley (Valley Flood Committee and the West Valley Citizens' Alliance) I made a lot of friends and acquaintances along the way. But amongst those I cherished the most was Skeeter. I am so grateful he came into my life. He helped inspire me to be a better leader…and for that I can never forget him."

Skeeter has joined his parents; Ralph and Pearl Baertsch, his brothers; Ralph E. and Donny, and his step-daughter; Susan Resch. He is survived by his wife; Maggie, sons; Steven and Stacey, daughter; Susan J., 5 grandsons, 3 great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Donations can be made to the American Cancer Association, Special Olympics or to the charity of your choice. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.