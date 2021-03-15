Menu
Helena Independent Record
Frances Landwehr
FUNERAL HOME
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home & Crematory
3750 N Montana Ave
Helena, MT

LANDWEHR, Frances, age 99 of Helena passed away March 6, 2021. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, 1502 Shirley Road, Helena Valley today, March 19th at 1 pm. A reception will follow at the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge at 4750 N. Montana Ave, Helena Valley. (Please follow guidelines regarding the wearing of masks and social distancing.) Memorials may be made in behalf of Moosehaven (a retirement home for seniors) to the Moose Lodge. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Frances.


Published by Helena Independent Record from Mar. 15 to Mar. 19, 2021.
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home & Crematory
