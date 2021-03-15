LANDWEHR, Frances, age 99 of Helena passed away March 6, 2021. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, 1502 Shirley Road, Helena Valley today, March 19th at 1 pm. A reception will follow at the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge at 4750 N. Montana Ave, Helena Valley. (Please follow guidelines regarding the wearing of masks and social distancing.) Memorials may be made in behalf of Moosehaven (a retirement home for seniors) to the Moose Lodge. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Frances.