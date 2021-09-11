Menu
Frank Vincent Miller
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Helena High School
FUNERAL HOME
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home & Crematory
3750 N Montana Ave
Helena, MT

FRANK VINCENT MILLER

October 10, 1931 - September 7, 2021

Frank Vincent Miller, 89, passed away September 7, 2021, at St. Peters Health in Helena, MT. He was born October 10, 1931, in Helena the son of John Leo Miller and Mary Alice (Staniger) Miller.

Frank graduated from Helena High School, class of 1950. Following graduation Frank worked at ASARCO for a short time before enlisting with the U.S. Navy where he served for four years. After an honorable discharge he returned to work at ASARCO; where he worked most of his years as a foreman in the blast department, He retired after 40 years on January 31, 1992. On June 22, 1957, he married Donna Popp of Billings, MT. They settled in Helena and built their home in the East Helena Valley.

He enjoyed gardening, beekeeping, and selling his goods at the farmers market, where he was active for many years. He had a great love for the outdoors. He also loved wood working & in earlier years he enjoyed elk hunting, fishing, and bowling with Donna.

He was a member of St. Cyril Methodius Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.

In addition to his parents and wife Donna, he was proceeded in death by his son Larry and his wife Arlene; sisters, Rosemary Herrin, Patricia (Tobol) Graber, and brothers James and Leo Miller. As well as brothers-in-law John Miller, Jess Tobol and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is survived by his daughters Linda and Debbie Miller of East Helena, and his son Gary Miller and his wife Alison of Coeur d Alene, ID; sisters, Carolyn Longmire (LeRoy) and Margaret Miller.

A graveside service is being held at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 15th at Resurrection Cemetery, 3685 N. Montana Ave., Helena. A Mass for the Repose of the Soul of Frank Miller is being held at 12:00 p.m., Monday, September 20th at St. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 120 West Riggs, East Helena. Masks are recommended but not required for attendance.

The family would like to thank the staff of St Peters Health for the compassionate care provided in his final days.

To offer a condolence or to share a story about Frank please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com .



Published by Helena Independent Record from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
15
Graveside service
11:30a.m.
Resurrection Cemetery
3685 N. Montana Ave, Helena, MT
Sep
20
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00p.m.
St. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church
120 West Riggs, East Helena, MT
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear of Franks passing. He and my dad K.R. St. Clair were foremen on different shifts. When I started at the plant I worked a call-out system while still in school, they made sure to keep me busy. Frank built a set of Kitchen Cabinets, Utility room cabinets, bathroom cabinets, and custom bedroom closets with a built-in dresser. His workmanship was impeccable, it took a lot of patience and we would have never had such nice cabinets without him being such a good friend. He taught me a lot about gardening and helped me set up drip irrigation. I really enjoyed his corn, beets, and asparagus. Of course, we messed around with some flowers when we landscaped. Enjoyed his hunting and fishing stories over the years. Frank, you were a very special person RIP my friend you deserve it. Scott
Scott St. Clair
Work
September 15, 2021
Gary, Linda & Debbie, I want to let you know how sorry I am to hear about Frank's passing! My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Roxi Vaughn
September 15, 2021
Rip Frank your with Donna now. Prayers for the family
Phylis Shanahan
Work
September 11, 2021
