So sorry to hear of Franks passing. He and my dad K.R. St. Clair were foremen on different shifts. When I started at the plant I worked a call-out system while still in school, they made sure to keep me busy. Frank built a set of Kitchen Cabinets, Utility room cabinets, bathroom cabinets, and custom bedroom closets with a built-in dresser. His workmanship was impeccable, it took a lot of patience and we would have never had such nice cabinets without him being such a good friend. He taught me a lot about gardening and helped me set up drip irrigation. I really enjoyed his corn, beets, and asparagus. Of course, we messed around with some flowers when we landscaped. Enjoyed his hunting and fishing stories over the years. Frank, you were a very special person RIP my friend you deserve it. Scott

Scott St. Clair Work September 15, 2021