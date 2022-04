RODRIGUEZ, Frank "Pancho", age 62, of Clancy, MT, passed away on October 4, 2021. Viewing will be held on Saturday, October 9, from Noon to 2:30pm at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home with a Graveside Service to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens beginning at 3pm. Everyone is welcome to attend. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Pancho.