Franklin Joseph Craver

February 9, 1954 - May 2, 2020

Franklin Joseph Craver was born February 9, 1954 in Houston, Texas. He was called to join his wife Julie in heaven May 2, 2020. Julie preceded him in 2008.

Frank was 4th child of Alfred Craver and Mother, Viola (Vickie) Craver Bethers who preceded him in death. Frank is survived by his stepson Daniel Tackes and his wife Shannon and their children Mckenna, Fallon and Callum of Keokuk, Iowa.

Frank resided in Helena, Montana where he enjoyed Camping, Ice fishing, hunting and a trip to a casino at least once a month. While visiting his older brother Alfred Craver and wife Annette in Inyokern, California he passed.

Frank is survived by brother, Alfred and Annette Craver of Inyokern, CA; niece, Candace and John Whitesel, Michelle and Joe Waldrep, Christena Craver, and Sherry Onan; nephews, Roger Craver, Patrick Craver, Tony Craver, Sam Craver and Ricky Gold. He was preceded in death by his Mother and Father; brother, Patrick Craver; sister, Charlotte Craver; and Anthony Craver.

A celebration of life is scheduled for April 14, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave, Helena, Montana 59602, a reception will follow in the social hall of the funeral home. Interment be at the Hillside Cemetery in Conrad, MT. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Frank.