Gavin Bjork

April 9, 1935 - February 17, 2022

"Gavin was born and grew up in Montana. He moved to Portland, OR in 1966 to teach mathematics at Portland State Univ. It was his good fortune to have had the fulfilling job of helping students learn. He lived alone and outlived his family but he had a group of wonderful, supportive friends. He's grateful to have had a terrific life and asked that there be no services."