Gayle Irene Nordahl Schell Howard

March 29, 1943 - February 25, 2021

On the 25th of February 2021, Gayle Howard passed away from complications of dementia at the age of 77. Born on March 29, 1943 in Helena, Montana, she was the 4th of five children born to Guy and Neva (Rowton) Nordahl. Guy and Neva later divorced, and Guy married May Zeisman which added 2 more siblings to the family.

Mom married Raymond Schell in October of 1958 and they were blessed with 8 children. Although they later divorced, they remained friends and enjoyed holidays and family gatherings together.

Mom married James (Jim) Howard on April 15, 2008. They enjoyed traveling to gun shows and quilt shops. She was very active her entire life. As a young adult she was baptized, and her Christian faith shined through as she truly enjoyed helping others. Her love for baking was a gift she shared with family, friends, church and anyone in need. She sewed matching outfits for us when we were young, taught us how to sew, and enjoyed making quilts, pillows and hats for family, friends and charities.

She loved getting together with her family and especially her grandkids. There were very few days she wasn't doing something with one of them! She also cherished her time with as she would say "my East Helena lady friends". Mom never tired of playing scrabble or cards and was usually the one that taught her grandkids how to play pinochle. She even taught her sweetheart Jim to play pinochle!

We were lucky to have Mom at home when we were young. The house was full of kids: us, cousins, neighbors, and others she babysat. She occasionally worked summer evenings at the Sky-High Drive-In theater. As we got older, she shared her talents with Sears and Roebuck, running the bakery at the former IGA in East Helena, many years at Helena Abstract and Title Co., and a few other jobs along the way. After retirement, she and Jim worked together at Valley Nursery.

Mom is survived by her husband Jim, her daughters Theresa (Shawn) Jackson, Irene (Mark) Bushnell, Laura Bjerke, Denise (Dean) Sowers, Donna (Don) Driver, Mary (Rick) Baker, her son David (Carrie) Schell, 21 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, and 6 great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings Harley (Pat) Zeisman, Marva (Don) Luraski, Rodger (Sheila) Nordahl, Donna (Wally) Roark, sister-in-law Dorothy Nordahl, and Mom's stepchildren Paul, Kelly and Kory. Mom also held a special place in her heart for foster son Mikey. She was preceded in death by her parents, infant son Glen Ray, brother Gary Nordahl, sister Karen Morgan, and sons-in-law Brett Bjerke and Ken Lewing.

Services will be held March 6th, 2021 at 2pm at Helena Nazarene Church, 117 Valley Drive. A reception will be held at the church after the service. Please wear masks.

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Options Clinic Helena or the L&C Humane Society in Mom's name.

Inurnment will be at The Montana State Veteran's Cemetery at Fort Harrison at a later date.