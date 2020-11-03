Genevieve "Geney" Boone

February 24, 1948 - October 18, 2020

Genevieve "Geney" Boone, 72, passed away peacefully in her home in East Helena on October 18, 2020, from natural causes. She was born in Seattle WA February 24, 1948 to Ardella and Marvin McCampbell. She grew up and lived in various places in Montana, settling primarily in the Helena area when she met and married Melvin "Mel" Boone in 1975. Mel was a ranch and dairy hand, with the Johnson Dairy being the place he worked at longest. This allowed Geney to do what she really loved – being a mother, raising many kinds of animals (lambs were probably her favorite), and working in her yard.

She is survived by her three daughters, Teresa Dye of Seattle, Leasa Wilson of East Helena, and Melissa Drivdahl of Helena; grandchildren Larry "LJ" Hoar of Seattle, and Melva Rogina of East Helena; two great grandchildren, Melvin and Timmy Hoar; her sister, Mary Fallang of Helena; and her brother, Sherman McCampbell of East Helena; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Mel, grandson Jared Hoar, and several other relatives.

Geney, in spite of her red hair (and the personality that went with it!), had a loving, compassionate, and generous nature, always doing what she could to help others. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be planned after Covid.