George Alexander Pirrie Jr.

January 25, 1937 - November 6, 2020

George Alexander Pirrie Jr., of Montana City, MT died suddenly in his home with his loving wife,Bobbie, at his side, November 6, 2020. George was a third generation of the Pirrie Ranching family of Rygate, MT.

George was 83 years old, born on January 25, 1937, in Billings, MT, to George A. Pirrie SR.,and Henrietta Lammers Pirrie. George is survived by his wife Barbara (Bobbie) Jeanne Palmer Pirrie of 61 years, Daughter Gwendolyn Dudik (Dave) Park City, UT, daughter Robin McHugh (Peter) Helena, MT, son George A. Pirrie III, Spokane, WA, grandchildren, Alexandra McHugh, Christiana Dudik, Quinn McHugh, George A. Pirrie IV, Michael Pirrie, brother Gordon T. Pirrie (Carol) Kalispell, MT.

George was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother, in addition to being a sincere friend. He had the ability to entertain with his wit and stories!

Memorial gifts, if you wish, may be made to Shriner's Children Hospital, Spokane, WA. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com


Published by Helena Independent Record on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.