George John Taylor and Patricia Carol (Patrick) Taylor

George John Taylor, also known as Pudge, age 78 was born on April 20,1942 to Hugh & Gloria (Lafond) Taylor and left to be with his love on September 24, 2020 in Helena.

Patricia Carol (Patrick) Taylor also known as Trish was born on November 20,1943 to Ralph & E. Ruth (Sharples) Patrick and left this earth August 11, 2018 in Helena.

Pudge worked on the railroad as a Gandy Dancer during the summer months and after graduation. He then worked on the Patrick family farm for a short time before marrying the boss's daughter on June 23, 1962 in Malta. They were blessed with a son in 1963 and a daughter in 1964 and then moved their small family to Libby. They were then blessed with another son in 1968. He had many jobs at the saw mill in Libby and eventually became a machinist. They bought land and proceeded to build their dream home. After leaving Libby, they lived in Laurel for a short time and then moved to Helena where he was a machinist. He then changed occupations and started a new job at BMC Truss. He worked there until his 62nd birthday and retired on THAT day. He spent the rest of his days taking walks twice a day, feeding the squirrels, enjoying the deer, and taking pride in caring for his yard. His long time neighbor, Howard Heffelfinger, was a good friend that he visited and had many lunches with.

Trish, while in high school, was a Candy Striper. She was a stay at home Mom until they moved to Helena where she cleaned rooms at a hotel, worked at Hennessys, and then at Shopko until she retired at 67. But the best job she ever had was being a Mom to George, Celia, and Charles. One of Trish's favorite things was a lap board that George had made for her and she did many Sudokus on that board while watching The Today Show. In her early years she did a lot of crocheting and needlepoint. She also enjoyed reading and keeping up with her hometown of Malta and what friends and family were doing by subscribing to the Phillips County News.

Pudge and Trish joined a travel club and got to travel to many wonderful places. One of their favorite places was Ireland which was Trish's dream. While there Pudge got to be held upside down so he could kiss the Blarney Stone. He purchased a picture to share with all his friends to go along with his story of his experience. Their favorite pastime was going out for breakfast with their friends at their favorite restaurant, the Motherlode.

Pudge is preceded in death by his father Hugh Taylor and his sister Norma (Terry) Wilson. He is survived by his mother Gloria Taylor (101) and his brothers Roy (Marilyn) Taylor and Richard (Ruth) Taylor.

Trish is preceded in death by her parents Ralph & E. Ruth Patrick, her brothers Shelby Patrick, and David Patrick and her sisters Donna Coate, and Ralpha Smith. She is survived by her brother Gayle (Buster) Patrick.

They are survived by their children George (Monika) Taylor, Celia (David) Berg, and Charles (Mary) Taylor, 5 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.