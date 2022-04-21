PRICE, George E., age 62, of East Helena, passed away April 17,2022. A memorial service celebrating George's life will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 28th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave., a reception will follow the service in the social hall of the funeral home. A social gathering will follow the reception at The Valley Hub, 4960 N. Montana Ave. Burial will be held at 11 am, Friday, April 29th at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of George.