Gerald E. Hughes

June 26, 1935 - November 27, 2021

Gerald E. "Jerry" Hughes, 86, of Helena, passed away on November 27, 2021, after facing dementia and cancer the same way he faced all things in life – with dignity, a sense of humor, his larger-than-life smile and his faith. He was at home with family and friends – including those many miles away who were able to visit virtually in his last days. He is the beloved husband of Rose M. Hughes.

Jerry was born June 26, 1935, to Bernard James Hughes and Virginia May Knowles Hughes, in Wyoming, Illinois who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his two older sisters, Virginia Lee Babb (Herb) and Bernadine Watkins (Bruce), who apparently took it upon themselves to protect him and to teach him the important things in life like how to dance and find dates. He also had a younger brother Bernard James "Jim" Hughes, Jr., who was the politician in the family, and passed too early, leaving his older brother wondering what might have happened in his political career had he lived longer.

He was raised in Wyoming, Illinois, and graduated from Wyoming Community High School where he participated in every possible activity including four years of band, chorus, drama and varsity football, basketball, baseball and track. He continued his education at St. Ambrose University as a theology major but realized his parents were struggling to make his education possible and quit school against his parents' wishes to join the military. He joined the United States Air Force in 1956 – along with his sister Ginny Lee and brother Jim and several high school classmates. After basic training, he was assigned overseas to Sealand Wales United Kingdom where he met the late Audrey Dornan. They were married and had three children, David Hughes (Sarah), Christine Hughes (Gordon) and Karen Young (Angus) all of the United Kingdom. While in the military he attended the University of Nebraska (Omaha) and obtained his bachelor's degree which allowed him to become a commissioned officer. Over his 22-year career he was assigned to Ruislip and Bentwaters Air Force bases in England, Kelly Air Force Base, Texas, Gunter AFB, Alabama, as well as with a special Air Force Hospital Squadron at Walter Reed Army Hospital in D.C. A special assignment took him to Iran where he was part of a 5-man team that responded to a request from the Shah to the U.S. State Department to provide technical assistance to Iran in designing a 500-bed hospital in Tehran. He was awarded the Meritorious Service Award in recognition of his outstanding contribution to this project. He also deployed to Vietnam in 1971 where he received the Bronze Star Medal for meritorious service while engaged in military operations against Viet Cong forces. He was cited for his performance as commander of detachment 1, 57th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, Tan Son Nhut AB, Vietnam. He also received an Air Medal for flying over 32 aeromedical evacuation missions in a combat zone. Probably the only time Jerry didn't have a smile on his face was when he talked about his time on the flight lines in Vietnam evacuating battle casualties and drug addicted American and allied servicemen. He retired in 1978 and lived in Scotland until returning to the United States to care for his ailing dad at the family home in Illinois.

In 1982, Montana became home when he took a job as hospital administrator in Ekalaka and spent the rest of his career in hospital and nursing home administration in Cut Bank, Helena, Butte, Clancy and Townsend. By all accounts, he was a great boss and his staff loved him. He genuinely cared about his team, especially the CNAs and nurses and of course the people in his care.

In 1987, Jerry married the love of his life, Rose Skoog, and they spent 34 wonderful years together. They were inseparable. He was a best friend, companion, helper, cook (barbeque), cheerleader, confidante, dance partner and most kind and loving husband anyone could hope for. He was an avid and accomplished golfer who instead of going out with the guys, preferred to play golf with Rose (who was not at all accomplished). He embraced the large, close-knit family he married into and immediately endeared himself to her mom (vovo), sisters, nieces and nephews and everyone he met. He was a loving stepdad to Rose's children, Jay Skoog (Jen) of Helena, and Lori Kohlenberg (Greg) of Kensington, CT, and an amazing Papa to her grandchildren Kaitlynn Quafiao (Richard) of Chesapeake Beach, MD, Chelsea Bailly (Cole) of Killeen, TX, and Kendall Skoog of Missoula, and great grandson Joseph Quafiao. Many of the grandkids' friends also called him Papa. Papa Jerry helped the girls sell and deliver Girl Scout cookies (LOTS of cookies!) and helped with Boy Scout popcorn sales. One time he became an official Girl Scout so he could serve as an assistant leader, transport the kids, and generally help out with scout meetings and outings. He taught the grandkids to drive – way before they were old enough – and got in trouble for feeding them too much candy and going to McDonald's too often. He also got in trouble for chopping too much off the shrubs and bushes in the yard when he trimmed and sometimes enlisted the help of neighbors in those endeavors. He loved keeping the yard and flowers looking good and did a great job despite the trimming issues. He enjoyed putting up lights and decorating inside and out for Halloween and Christmas. He especially enjoyed the Christmas holidays with family – it was a very special time. He also loved the trek to Rhode Island each year for Thanksgiving with family and the Friday-after golf games with the "boys" – even when the weather left much to be desired.

Although being an ocean apart kept him from seeing his children and grandchildren in the UK as often as he would have liked, they were always in his heart. He enjoyed their visits to Montana and was especially happy when David and Sarah, Rosi, Max and Fleur paid a surprise visit to help celebrate his 80th birthday. It was a wonderful celebration and an experience he cherished. Of course, FaceTime, phone calls and texts also helped fill the gap.

Jerry was a people person who never met a stranger – everyone was his friend – whether it was the servers in our favorite restaurants, checkers at the grocery store, the guy or gal standing in line, or the folks at the gas station or repair shop. He was always happy and joking and had a wonderful sense of humor. He was never, ever angry or unkind. His smile could melt the icecaps.

Jerry is survived by his wife, children and step children; grandchildren and great grandchild named above; brother-in-law Herb Babb of Wyoming, IL; sisters in law Helen Silvia, Tiverton, RI, Mary Lopes, Erie, PA, Irene Davis (Bill), Manassas, VA, and Dianne Fontaine (Normand), Little Compton, RI; as well as his grandchildren and great grandchildren across the pond - Rosi Hughes (Charley); Ed Hughes (Kate) and great grandchildren Amber, Emilia and Iris; Max Hughes (Fleur) and great granddaughter Summer; Sarah McRae; and Shannyn McRae and great grandchildren Lily and Willow Buchan – all of the United Kingdom; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A service celebrating Jerry's life will be held Monday, December 20, 2021, at 11 am at First Christian Church, 311 Power Street, Helena. Rev. Laura Jean Allen and Rev. Eugene C. Hill will officiate. A reception will be held in the church Fellowship Hall immediately following the service. Graveside service with military honors will be held at 2 pm at the Veterans Cemetery at Fort Harrison. Retz Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Memorial suggestions include Montana Health Care Association (MHCA) Nurse Scholarship Foundation, 36 S. Last Chance Gulch, Ste A, Helena, MT 59601; St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, online at stjude.org; Make-A-Wish South Dakota and Montana online at wish.org; and the Alzheimer's Association online at act.alz.org.

The family would like to thank those who provided care and support with so much love and compassion. We are forever grateful to Lisa and David Schmitz (Lisa's In-home Senior Services), Sherri Marcoux, Teri and Steve Betz, Shellie Blakley, Carolyn Curry, and Dani Primmer, and a very special PT assistant, Lauren Ybarrondo (Alpine Prime Physical Therapy). You all truly made a difference.

Goodbyes are not forever,

Goodbyes are not the end

They simply mean we'll miss you,

Until we meet again