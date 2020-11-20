Menu
Search
Menu
Helena Independent Record
Helena Independent Record HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Geraldine Loveridge

Geraldine Loveridge

September 2, 1932 - November 19, 2020

BILLINGS - Geraldine "Gerry" Lois Loveridge passed away on Nov. 19, 2020, due to complications from surgery and Covid-19. She was born on Sept. 2, 1932, in Salt Lake City, to Elbert Mark Robinson and Ruby J. Jensen.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Margery Manzari and Bernice Clark and their spouses; her husband, James H. Loveridge; and great-grandson, Jonathon Shirley. She is survived by her children, Susan Shirley (Keith) and Robert Loveridge (Brooke); six grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.

A private service for family and close friends will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on 1640 Broadmoor in Billings. The viewing will be at 12 noon.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Helena Independent Record on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.