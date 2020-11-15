Geraldine (Geri) Matteucci

August 1, 1932 - November 6, 2020

Geraldine (Geri) Matteucci, 88, passed away in the early morning hours of November 6, 2020, after a long courageous battle with Alzheimer's.

This wonderful, sweet woman was born August 1, 1932, to Florence and Thomas Demmons. Geri was the last of five children who lived and attended grade school at the one room schoolhouse at Divide. She moved to Butte for high school, living with her sister, Edith. She graduated in 1950. It was at Butte High where she met her sweetheart, Jim Matteucci. They were married at St. Helena Church in Meaderville on July 19, 1953, and were married 65 years. Geri's life was a full one, raising her three children and working a variety of part time jobs, including bookkeeping at Consolidated Freight, Ossellos and Security Bank. Her longest and most enjoyed job was waitressing and cooking at the Bonanza Freeze with many good friends.

Geri loved playing bridge, playing piano and organ for many years at the IC Church, bowling, gardening, volunteering at the Lady of the Rockies, cross country skiing, community concerts, reading, yoga, cross word puzzles, traveling with her sisters and Jim, and spending time with all of her family. Most weekends were spent at their cabin by the Silver Bridge on the Big Hole River. Her family, sisters, and their families, extended relatives, friends and others, enjoyed card games, board games, floating, eating, and listening to stories of their life and the hilarious tales that our dad, Jim, made up.

Geri was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jim; parents, Thomas and Florence; sisters, Edith Franklin (Bob), Rose Young (Frank), Shirley Sauerbier (Gil); and brother, Don (Louise) Demmons; mother- and father-in-law, Tootie and Frank Matteucci; in-laws, Harold (Melba) Matteucci, Dan (Mary) Matteucci, Clarence (Irene) Matteucci; and nephew, Luke Matteucci. She is survived by daughters, Karen (Fletcher) Mulvaney, Kathy (Frank) Taras, Kris Matteucci, and foster daughter, Lana (Gary) Mullaney. Grandchildren are Nick (Brianne) Mulvaney, Andy Mulvaney, Joe Taras, Matt (Carly) Taras, Melissa (Bronson) Pate, Rachel Richardson, Angie Richardson, Jody Troupe, Jamey Mullaney, Josh (Trista) Mullaney, 15 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren, and much loved nieces and nephews.

We want to extend our thanks and appreciation to the caregivers and staff at the Springs in Butte and Highlands Hospice for their wonderful care of our mom, Geri. If desired, memorials to the Alzheimer's Association or the Butte Food Bank.

A private funeral mass was held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Jim and Geri Matteucci will be laid to rest at Dewey Cemetery at a later date.

We Love and will miss you forever, Mom!

