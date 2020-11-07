Gilbertina Lillian (Punk) Dethlefs

November 7, 1925 - July 8, 2020

Gilbertina Lillian (Punk) Dethlefs, was born Nov 7, 1925 in Centralia, WA to Gilbert and Lillian Broostrom. The youngest of three girls, and a tomboy, she grew up as her Father's only "son", and was proud of that status, and her take-chargean-do attitude she carried her through life. She attended school in Olympia, graduating from Oly HS in 1943. She and Neil E. Dethlefs married in 1947 and were together for 34 years.

Punk raised 4 children primarily in Shelton and Olympia, and was always active in their school and social lives as a PTA participant, and Brownie/Girl Scout leader, attending every sporting event, band concert, parent teacher conference, and was home each afternoon after school, She taught all of her kids to 'rise and shine' in the morning, sing in the car, talk and laugh at the dinner table, and love each other. In later years each of her adult children were blessed to know her as a best-friend and confidante.

Punk worked for the Washington State Department of Transportation, was a Century 21 Realtor, and worked for the Girl Scouts in Olympia. She drove her VW Golf across the United States many times to be part of her children's and grandchildren's lives wherever they were She helped us all move in and out of our homes, never flinching when faced with the need to paint, repair or clean.

Although she didn't particularly like to fly, Punk traveled the world: First to Europe when Neil took a position there with the Department of Defense from 1969-1973. She drove their VW bus with her family and many visitors to see the wonders of that continent. Later, she and her sister, Peg, enjoyed far-reaching travels together including an awesome trip to China!

Punk loved her friends and family with abounding passion. She loved to party and dance and hit the casino with her sister, Peg. Punk loved garage sales and was an avid collector of German objects and Hot Wheels, among other things. She could be found on any given weekend driving around the surrounding countryside with any available children, in-laws, and grandchildren in tow, finding garage sales. She really knew her way around ALL our hometowns! She helped to organize many of her HS Reunions, making sure she and others could stay in touch. Later in life, she loved gathering with her sister and friends to play Bridge every week.

As alluded to previously, Punk was rightfully proud of her ability to fix, repair and do "anything a man can do". To this end, she owned and maintained numerous rental properties in the Olympia area for many years. She loved doing yard work and spent many hours maintaining her raspberry bushes so that she could always have jam and raspberries available in her freezer.

At 91 years old, Punk took her four kids and their spouses to Disney World and proceeded to exhaust us all as she led the way to do ALL the rides. We were strongly reprimanded by the park authorities for "allowing her" to go on the Everest Expedition (roller coaster). Once recovered, she asked for more!

Punk is survived by her four children: Jodeen Cunningham (John) of Aurora, CO; Debra Piecora (Dan) of Kirkland, WA; Scott Dethlefs of Spokane, WA; and Deanne (Dee Dee) Fischer (Gary) of Helena, Montana; her niece, Karen Fisher (Andy) of Arlee, MT and nephew, Bob Franke (Joanna) of Chino Valley, AZ. Punk has 12 beloved grandchildren spread across the country; Christopher, Lynzi & Jordan Cunningham; Michele Aguilar, Dan Jr., Mathew & Lily Piecora; Madelyn & Will Dethlefs; Joe, Pat & Sam Fischer; and seven great-grandchildren all of whom she was very proud:

Punk died quietly and peacefully in the early hours of July 8, 2020 at the age of 94 in Debra's home in Kirkland. Her four children were with her during her last days and we all know we were blessed and enriched to know her as our Mom. She had accepted Jesus as her savior, and, as she had in life, she knew exactly where she was headed. See you in Heaven, Mom!

Once COVID allows – the family will gather for a private ceremony to celebrate Punk's life.