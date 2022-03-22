Gingerlee Yde

August 11, 1948 - March 20, 2022

Gingerlee Yde, 73, of Helena, peacefully passed away March 20, 2022, at home surrounded by family members.

Ginger was born August 11, 1948, in Hazelton, ND, to Carroll Keith & Ruth Elaine (Podritz) Smith. She attended school in Bismarck, ND, and earned a Double Associates Degree in Social Work from FVCC in Libby, MT. In 1965 she married Anton Holzer in Bismarck. They moved to Libby, MT where they raised their family which included several of Ginger's siblings. They later divorced. Ginger met Chris Yde in 1988 and they married March 14, 1990 and resided in Helena.

Ginger was the Matriarch of the family and her greatest joy was spending time with family and friends especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening, canning, cooking, watching the birds, camping, going to the NASCAR races and grandchildren's sports games. Throughout her work life she was employed at numerous restaurants in Libby and Helena; she thoroughly enjoyed waitressing and working with people.

Ginger is survived by her husband of 32 years, Chris Yde, daughter Angela Holzer, son Brian Holzer, step-daughter Briana (Dan) Rickman, mother-in-law Eleanor Yde, sister Cindy Smith, brothers Bruce (Karen) Smith, Michael (Pam) Smith, Robert (Becky) Smith, Quin (Lisa) Podritz, brother-in-law Eric (Anna) Yde, sister-in-law Janet Yde, 6 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. Ginger and her husband were also foster parents of 31 children.

She was preceded in death by her parents, son Narles Yde-Layne, and brothers Kelly C. Smith, Roy J. Smith.

Visitation will be on Sunday, March 27 th from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home in Helena. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, March 28th at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Valley Church in Helena.

Pallbearers will be Jon Roberts, Eric Grotjohn, Brandon Vincent, Brandon Holzer, Scotty Rucker and Calvin Rucker.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Robert Layne and her great-grandsons Weston, Rylan, Cynch, Jace, Kypton, Greason, Adrian, and Arrow.

Interment will follow the service at Helena Sunset Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ginger's name may be made to Hospice of St. Peter's Hospital or Benefis Gift of Life Housing. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Ginger.