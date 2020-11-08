Menu
Search
Menu
Helena Independent Record
Helena Independent Record HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Gregory Allan Nelson

Gregory Allan Nelson

11-13-57 to 9-29-20

Gregory was taken from us suddenly on 9-29-20 in Portland, Oregon.

He was born to Rodger and Shirley Nelson on 11-13-57 in Minneapolis Minnesota.

Gregory enjoyed the out of doors summer and winter playing in creeks, lakes and exploring with his brother and friends. When he came to Helena it was the many mountains. He enjoyed music of many types and played the violin in the school orchestra in Minneapolis and Helena. He then moved to the Portland area where he enjoyed the ocean, beaches and forests.

He was preceded in death by both sets of grandparents, many special aunts, uncles and cousins.

Gregory is survived by his father Rodger "Myra" Nelson Colorado, Mother Shirley Hudson Helena, MT, Brother Bruce Nelson Colorado, Daughter Corinna "Chistopher" Justice Vancouver WA, Son Samuel Nelson Vancouver WA, Former wife Chris Nelson Vancouver WA, Aunts Marjory Schaumbury Amery Wi, Marsha Swingdorf Shoreview MN. and uncle Richard Nelson Weatherford Texas and many cousins.

A memorial service will be held 11-14-20 at the Multnomah Holiest Camp in Portland Oregon.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Helena Independent Record on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.