Gregory Allan Nelson

11-13-57 to 9-29-20

Gregory was taken from us suddenly on 9-29-20 in Portland, Oregon.

He was born to Rodger and Shirley Nelson on 11-13-57 in Minneapolis Minnesota.

Gregory enjoyed the out of doors summer and winter playing in creeks, lakes and exploring with his brother and friends. When he came to Helena it was the many mountains. He enjoyed music of many types and played the violin in the school orchestra in Minneapolis and Helena. He then moved to the Portland area where he enjoyed the ocean, beaches and forests.

He was preceded in death by both sets of grandparents, many special aunts, uncles and cousins.

Gregory is survived by his father Rodger "Myra" Nelson Colorado, Mother Shirley Hudson Helena, MT, Brother Bruce Nelson Colorado, Daughter Corinna "Chistopher" Justice Vancouver WA, Son Samuel Nelson Vancouver WA, Former wife Chris Nelson Vancouver WA, Aunts Marjory Schaumbury Amery Wi, Marsha Swingdorf Shoreview MN. and uncle Richard Nelson Weatherford Texas and many cousins.

A memorial service will be held 11-14-20 at the Multnomah Holiest Camp in Portland Oregon.