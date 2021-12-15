Gregory Bernard Barton

July 30, 1990 - December 10, 2021

Greg, age 31, joined his eternal family on December 10th 2021.

He was born in Helena Mt on July 30th 1990 to Kathy and Bernie Barton. He was their only child, however, he has a cousin he was as close to as a brother, Knute Albright.

Greg attended grade school in Deer Lodge Mt. Cornerstone Academy for middle school and graduated from Helena High.

He had an amazing sense of humor, and a smile that lit up a room. He helped countless people through their darkest days, never letting them down.

In 2015, while working at Cooney nursing home, he met the woman of his dreams. You'll know her by either Tiko or Emilee. She brought balance and genuine joy to his life. They had two beautiful children. A son born in 2016, named Ted, and a daughter born in 2017 named Samari.

Greg was an amazing dad. At night, he and Ted would have "guy time" and play video games. During the day, Samari would paint their toenails. He loved his family with his entire heart and soul.

He was preceeded in death by his father and both grandfathers.

He is survived by his wife Tiko, his son Ted, his daughter Samari, his mother Kathy, both grandmothers, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and as many friends as there are stars in heaven.

No services will be held. A memorial to celebrate his short but amazing life will be planned for a later date.