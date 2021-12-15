Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Helena Independent Record
Helena Independent Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gregory Bernard Barton
1990 - 2021
BORN
1990
DIED
2021

Gregory Bernard Barton

July 30, 1990 - December 10, 2021

Greg, age 31, joined his eternal family on December 10th 2021.

He was born in Helena Mt on July 30th 1990 to Kathy and Bernie Barton. He was their only child, however, he has a cousin he was as close to as a brother, Knute Albright.

Greg attended grade school in Deer Lodge Mt. Cornerstone Academy for middle school and graduated from Helena High.

He had an amazing sense of humor, and a smile that lit up a room. He helped countless people through their darkest days, never letting them down.

In 2015, while working at Cooney nursing home, he met the woman of his dreams. You'll know her by either Tiko or Emilee. She brought balance and genuine joy to his life. They had two beautiful children. A son born in 2016, named Ted, and a daughter born in 2017 named Samari.

Greg was an amazing dad. At night, he and Ted would have "guy time" and play video games. During the day, Samari would paint their toenails. He loved his family with his entire heart and soul.

He was preceeded in death by his father and both grandfathers.

He is survived by his wife Tiko, his son Ted, his daughter Samari, his mother Kathy, both grandmothers, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and as many friends as there are stars in heaven.

No services will be held. A memorial to celebrate his short but amazing life will be planned for a later date.


Published by Helena Independent Record on Dec. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Greg was a selfless being. He would always strive to make those around him happy. He would tell tales that made you laugh and that laughter was contagious. He was generous and willing to give you his time, anytime. He's a warrior and down to Earth and made life brighter. My heart aches knowing he's gone.
Kaeleen
January 22, 2022
I just came across this. I am so sorry for all of your loss. I pray that God's peace will surround you like only He can .
Chiko Olson
Friend
December 21, 2021
I am heartbroken to learn of Greg's passing. Greg and I were friends in high school and lost touch over the years. He had a literal heart of gold. Lots of fun memories hanging out, listening to music, embracing the beauty of being weird, and helping each other through dark times. I remember him as a friend who showed up no matter what, and that always meant the world. Thank you being a light in this world, Greg. Sending love to Greg's beloved wife, two children, family, and close friends. He is missed greatly.
Ashley Moon
Friend
December 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results