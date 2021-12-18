Gregory Bruce Gill

March 20, 1957 - October 16, 2021

Gregory Bruce Gill was surrounded by family when he passed away at home. His parents were Whalon and Katherine (Ulsher) Gill. Greg grew up in Boulder, Montana. At the age of fifteen, Greg went to Butte Vo-Tech and become a certified mechanic. Greg married Debra Hand, of Georgia, and they raised two wonderful sons. Greg worked as crusher operator and supervisor at the Basin Silica Mine before being hired as a Boulder Police Officer. He was employed by the City of Boulder for another thirty years, retiring as the Public Works Director. He was a volunteer fireman for the City of Boulder for twenty five years. Debra passed away in 2012. Greg remarried in 2017 to his second grade sweetheart, Pamela Herseim. In 2018, Greg received a double lung transplant at UCH in Denver, CO. Greg was a friend to all he met. He was always up for a visit over a beer or a cup of coffee, and was always around to lend a helping hand. Greg was a great storyteller, but one thing he will be most remembered for is quoting all of his friends' favorite sayings whenever the occasion was right, and for his own, "By God!" Greg enjoyed working on cars, and he and his dad rebuilt many engines together. He also enjoyed carpentry, welding, and being out in the mountains, whether it was just for a drive in the hills or hunting, fishing, or cutting firewood. Greg was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Debra. He is survived by his loving wife, Pamela Gill, sister, Dawn (Bill) Fleming and their extended family, brother, James (Charisma) Gill and their extended family, son Travis (Rae Lynn) Gill and grandchildren; Brendan, Reese, Ella, and Liam, son Andy, and grandson, Wesley. Our thanks to St. Luke's Hospice, Meridian, ID, for their services. Memorial donations can be made to the Boulder Volunteer Fire Dept.