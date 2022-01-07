Gregory Sheldon Van Voast

October 5, 1936 - December 20, 2021

Gregory Sheldon Van Voast, foodie, flower enthusiast, family man and devoted husband, died on Monday, December 20th, 2021.

Gregory was a special man that was adored by many. His beliefs were firm, his opinions were strong, and his sense of adventure was overflowing. Words seem too small for a character so big.

Growing up he had many adventures with his brother Wayne. From raising pigeons to raising hell they were inseparable in their youth. That bond continued through their adult years until Wayne's passing. The two were making memories with adventures to Campbell River BC and the San Juan Islands where they took up crabbing, clamming, fishing and sampling some great restaurants and making new friends along the way.

Upon meeting his beautiful bride, Doris, his love and his family grew. Their adventures continued and even took them to California where he embarked on his career of Photography and then back to Montana where he spent several years working for the State of Montana. Raising three boys was admittedly the greatest adventure of his life. Taking the family Camping, Skiing and Exploring the beautiful state of Montana provided him the avenue to pass on his values of honesty, loyalty, work ethic and compassion.

After retirement Greg spent years cultivating his lake property with unique trees, shrubs and flowers. Trips to the Seattle flower show and Seahawks games were a great opportunity for him to share his passions with his family. These trips also inspired him to plant something new and try his hand at some of his favorite meals recipes to share over the Holidays.

His final days were spent surrounded by many of the family members that loved him dearly. Gregory is survived by his devoted wife Doris, Three Sons; Sheldon Van Voast (Debbie), Jeffrey Van Voast and Kenneth Van Voast (Julee), his seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren