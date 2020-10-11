Gwen Flightner Cumley

October 20, 1931 - September 22, 2020

On the morning of September 22, 2020, Gwen passed peacefully into her heavenly home. She was 88 years old.

Gwen was born October 20, 1931, in Wolf Point, Montana. She was the second of three daughters born to Raymond and Opal Flightner.

Gwen attended kindergarten in Deer Lodge, then grades 1-12 in Darby, Montana. In 1953, she graduated from the University of Montana School of Business Administration in Missoula.

Gwen married Bill Cumley on Dec. 26, 1954, in Missoula, Montana. Their life together spanned many locations: Monterey, California; Fuerth, Germany; Pullman, Washington; Presidio, Texas; Grand Marais, Minnesota; Naperville, Illinois; and Helena, Montana. Wherever they lived, Gwen created a welcoming home and cultivated lasting friendships.

Gwen worked in various secretarial positions until 1959, when she made the transition to full-time homemaker. In her own words, "Being a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother filled my life with purpose and contentment."

Gwen's faith in her Lord Jesus Christ permeated every aspect of who she was. Also known as "Gwennie," she blessed friends and strangers alike with her warmth and generosity. She always took time to listen and was intentional in speaking words of kindness and appreciation. Her radiant smile and trust in God remained steady in every circumstance. Even in her final days, she inspired family and friends with the simple phrase, "All is well."

A long-time member at Fortress of Joy Church in Helena, Gwen also was part of many other Christian ministries through the years. Whether teaching children, leading women's Bible study, or playing piano, she took great delight in serving God and loving people.

Gwen was preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Opal Flightner, husband Bill Cumley, and sister Carol Howard. She is survived by her sister Judy Robbins, as well as her children: Lee Ann Zanon (Mike), Kevin Cumley (Wanda), Eric Cumley (Shelley), and Karin Miller. She has 10 grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Gwen will be buried at Fort Harrison Cemetery in Helena. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan's Purse, World Vision, Metro World Child, or the charity of one's choice.

The family would like to express special thanks to everyone at St. Peter's Hospital in Helena, for their excellent and compassionate care.