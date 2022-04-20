Harlan Eugene Schmitt

11/20/1971 – 4/14/2022

Harlan Eugene Schmitt, 50, of Helena, Montana passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022.

Harlan was preceded in death by his grandparents Vic and MaryAnn Schmitt, Lillian Albrecht, Ines Reed, Arlie and Sylva Umphrey, and sister Dawn Dyakanoff.

He is survived by his mother RoseAnne (David) Dyakanoff, father Sandy (Linda) Schmitt, partner Coral Storm, daughters Kendra Schmitt and Kyla Schmitt, sister Genia Smith, brother Ross (Hope) Umphrey, step siblings Michael, Ricky, and Annette, and adopted siblings Chance and Malia.

Harlan Schmitt loved his family and kids very much. His two girls were his whole world. Harlan always found a way to make you smile and laugh, and his passions lay within the outdoors. He loved to camp and hunt, and fish when able too. Harlan loved working on mechanics. Every day you would find him repairing a truck or fixing something around the house always with a wrench or tool in his hand. He had an amazing soul and was a genuine person to be around. He will be looked up to for his vast knowledge of mechanics, caring personality, and life skills, as well as the helping hand he always gave to someone in need.

A memorial service will be held for Harlan at 11:00am on Saturday, April 23rd, 2022 at the Helena Alliance Church.