Harold Leroy Grove

June 10, 1936 - January 9, 2022

Harold Leroy Grove (known affectionately as "Musty" to many), 85 passed away due to a tragic accident on January 9, 2022.

Harold was born on June 10, 1936, in Helena, Montana, an only child to Frances (Harris) and Joseph Grove.

Harold grew up in Helena, attending grade school and graduating from Helena High School in 1955. After Graduating, Harold proudly enlisted in the US Army where he served some of his time in Germany as a lineman. After separation from the US Army, Harold joined the Montana National Guard with the 3669th Maintenance Company where he worked as a full-time technician at Fort Harrison in Helena, Montana until retiring as a 1st Sgt. in 1986.

In 1959 Harold married Judith Lee Williams. To this union four children were born: Tracy, Pat, Tim and Mike. Some time later, Harold married Kathy Ferda. Both of these unions ended in divorce.

Even though Harold moved around a bit from Helena, Montana to Boulder, Montana to Basin Montana to Eugene, Oregon; then back to Helena. Eventually settling his last years in a quaint house by the creek near Clancy, Montana. No matter where he was, he never forgot his Montana National Guard "buddies". He will surely be missed at their many breakfast get-togethers.

Harold was happiest when he had his beloved 5 lb., 4 legged Shatzee by his side. It was a very sad day when Shatzee crossed the rainbow bridge. It was at this time Harold adopted his new 4-legged, feisty side kick, Daisy, to spend his remaining days with. You could always find Harold playing in "his" creek and tending to his many rabbits that he fed. Harold will be missed by many friends and family.

I guess we all know now that he really "wasn't too onery to die"

Harold was preceded in death by his parents Frances and Joseph Grove and grandson, Kyle Grove.

His is survived by his children, Tracy Grove, Patrick Grove (Denise), Tim Grove, Michael Grove (Wendy); grandchildren, Christopher Gehring (Tony Lobello), Austin Grove (Hailey), Ivy Grove (Rachel Hughes), Shelbi Grove, Lane Grove, Erin Payne (Shawn), Joseph Grove, Jordan Samuelson, Jennifer Samuelson, Brandon Agan, Zach Agan; great grandchildren Keaton, Kyle, Hattie, Rylee, Walker, Cash, Jade, Jerney, Bentley, Noa and Tori.

Graveside services will take place at 1 p.m. on Friday, January 14th at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery. A reception will follow the graveside service at the Fort Harrison Service Club. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Harold.