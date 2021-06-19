Harold (Sonny) Anthony Pembroke

December 2, 1934 - June 16, 2021

We have lost our father, our friend, and our role model.

Harold "Sonny" Anthony Pembroke passed away on June 16th, 2021, after battling cancer for the past several months. Just like he dealt with all experiences in life, dad managed his illness with strength and grace, and spent as much time with his loved ones as possible. During his final days, he was surrounded by his family whom he loved more than anything else in the world.

Sonny was born to Arthur Winifred and Sally Ann Pembroke on December 2, 1934, in Miles City, Montana. He attended schools in Miles City and graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1952. Upon graduation he joined the MT National Guard and started his career as a painter. In 1956 dad volunteered for the draft and served 3 years in the U.S. Navy most of which was spent on the USS Fire Drake (AE14) in the Far East.

In 1958 he moved to Helena where he started attending Carroll college and working for Hanley Glass and Paint. While working in Helena he met the love of his life, Valora Fellows. They were married May 23, 1959. He was blessed with an immediate family of Elaine, Eric, and Michael Lasell, all of whom he loved and cherished. Sonny and Valora would also be blessed with 4 Children of their own: Art, Jim, Florence and Amy. In addition, they welcomed Jim and Kathy Garden as extended family in 1977.

Sonny worked for Hanley Glass and Paint until the untimely passing of Dick Hanley in 1970. At that time, he began working for Helena Construction as their painting manager until 1985 when they sold the painting division to him which became Sunny Painting and Decorating. He owned and operated Sunny Painting until his retirement in 2015. Sunny enjoyed his golf outings in later years as well as bowling in his younger years. In high school he also played legion ball for Miles City.

Sonny is preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Valora; son Eric, parents Arthur and Sally Ann, brother Lawrence, sisters Catherine Cridland and Florence Chabo.

Sonny is survived by his children; daughters - Elaine (Russ) Reichelt of Yuma, Amy Pembroke, and Florence (John) Smith both of Helena; sons - Mike Lasell, Art (Twyla) Pembroke and Jim (Jeannine) Pembroke, all of Helena. A daughter-in-law, Villa (Eric) of Jacksonville, FL. His brother Robert "Bobby" Pembroke of Gaylord, MI, Sisters Mary Graham of Helena, and Gertrude (Rich) Nunberg of Wibaux, MT. His extended family, Kathy (Tim) Royston, Jim Garden of Idaho; and way too many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great (and great)-grandchildren to mention!

The family wishes to thank Encompass (formerly Frontier) Hospice services for their kind and compassionate care during Dad's last months. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in memory of dad to the Lewis and Clark Humane Society.

A Memorial Service will be held at the Anderson Stevenson and Wilke funeral home on July 9th, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. followed by burial services at the VA Cemetery with full military honors. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Sonny.