Helen Katherine Bjerke

July 7, 1928 - September 14, 2021

On Tuesday, September 14, 2021, Helen Katherine Underland Bjerke, loving wife and mother of ten children passed away peacefully in her sleep next to her husband of 74 years in their family home in Helena, Montana. She was 93 years old. Helen was born at her family farm in Adams County, North Dakota on July 7, 1928, the ninth child of eleven of Carl John Underland and Ragna Warne Underland. She walked to a one-room schoolhouse one and a half miles away from their farm to attend 1st thru 8th grade. Her shyness and predominant Norwegian language caused her to not say a word her whole first year of grade school. She graduated from Hettinger High School in Hettinger, ND in 1946.

As a young girl Helen was reserved and industrious. She was devoted to her parents and ten siblings – Richard, Jacob, Alford, Myrtle, Clara, Johnny, Marjorie, Ileen, Delores, and Robert.

On June 11, 1947, the year following high school, Helen eloped with Orin Ardine Purley Bjerke and was married in Miles City, MT. They made their home at the Bjerke Farm where they worked and lived alongside Orin's parents and Orin's younger siblings. They had their first seven children on the farm – three of whom passed away – one at the age of 3, Deborah, and a set of twin girls born prematurely. In 1960 they moved to Montana where Orin worked as a carpenter and they had another three children.

Helen had an INCREDIBLE work ethic, including a superior standard of cleanliness and a determination to succeed in both family and financial endeavors. Helen's first business venture in Montana was starting a drive-in restaurant with her sister Ileen – The Hi Tri. Helen and Orin then bought some property and built a rental four-plex, later purchasing an additional rental, another fourplex. She firmly established "Bjerke Inc" – including painting, cleaning, insulating, decorating, and landscaping several properties. A businesswoman until the very end – she even insisted on doing her own taxes last year.

She always spoke of her family with much love and pride. She was full of wisdom and taught them through example to communicate, to work hard, to be kind, and overall, how to be a strong person physically, mentally, and spiritually.

She loved God with her whole heart and was an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church and later First Lutheran Church. She was a person of great faith her whole life.

Helen enjoyed the mornings, keeping a clean and organized home, hosting big family gatherings, and dancing. And she especially loved the month of September. She believed that animals belonged outside or on the farm. She could frequently be found with a 409 bottle and a Kirby vacuum cleaner in her hands and the last note to herself was "BUY 409 & DUTCH CLEANSER". She touched many lives in her sphere of influence - especially her children.

Helen was preceded in death by her daughter Deborah Bjerke, a set of twin girls, her daughter-in-law Linda Mueller Bjerke (Ardine's first wife), her son Brett (Laura) Bjerke, her parents, all 10 of her siblings, one grandchild, Herja Walker, and one great grandchild, Anthony Bjerke Erickson.

She is survived by her loving husband of 74 years, Orin Bjerke, and her faithful Kirby vacuum cleaner; six surviving children – Maureen (Chris) Byrd; Ardine (Susan) Bjerke; Errol (Barbara) Bjerke; Cindy Bjerke; Allison (Greg) Rash; Tawnee (Joe) Walker; and adopted daughter Brittney Moore; 26 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren, and numerous extended family.

Private family services have been held. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Helen.