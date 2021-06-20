Menu
Helen M. Brown
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home & Crematory
3750 N Montana Ave
Helena, MT

BROWN, Helen M., age 92 of Helena passed away February 14, 2021. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon, Friday, June 25th at Saints Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 120 W. Riggs in East Helena. Memorials may be directed to: Saints Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in East Helena, Mt., Wild About Cats Rescue & Sanctuary in Clancy, Mt. or Lewis & Clark County Humane Society in Helena, Mt. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Helen


Published by Helena Independent Record from Jun. 20 to Jun. 22, 2021.
Jun
25
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00p.m.
Saints Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church
120 W. Riggs, East Helena, MT
Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home & Crematory
HELEN WAS ONE OF MY CLIENTS. I USE TO GO IN AND SET UP HER MEDS FOR HER. I ENJOYED WORKING WITH HELEN. SHE HAD A SENSE OF HUMOR THAT WOULDNT QUIT....
KAYE SCHLOSS LPN
Work
June 20, 2021
