BROWN, Helen M., age 92 of Helena passed away February 14, 2021. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon, Friday, June 25th at Saints Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 120 W. Riggs in East Helena. Memorials may be directed to: Saints Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in East Helena, Mt., Wild About Cats Rescue & Sanctuary in Clancy, Mt. or Lewis & Clark County Humane Society in Helena, Mt. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Helen