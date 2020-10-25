Helen-Vaughan MacKenzie

May 11, 1926 - August 31, 2020

Helen-Vaughan MacKenzie passed away August 31st

2020 of natural causes at Mountain Glen retirement center in Mt Vernon WA. She was, born on May 11, 1926 in Sandpoint ID the first child of George M DeJarnette and Hazel C DeJarnette. She received the bulk of her education in Missoula. With another transfer family moved to Colville WA where she graduated from Colville High School going on to attend Washington State College (now WSU), majoring in physical education.

In the winter of 1946, she caught the eye of a young man who rented a room from her parents. He was returning to finish his forestry degree at University of Montana after his military service in World War II. Mom married William (Bill) H. MacKenzie, June 7th 1946. After Bill graduated on June 10th and they were off to his first assignment for the Forest Service in the Beaverhead National Forest (Now Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest) going back and forth between Dillon and Wisdom Montana

In 1951, Bill was promoted to ranger on the Madison district in Ennis Montana. They had their four children while living in Ennis. In 1957, a promotion took them to Helena Montana where Bill became Ranger of the Helena District on the Helena National Forest (Now Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest).

She volunteered as a 4-H leader for a number of years teaching swimming at all levels for many years. She was also one of the first instructors for Helena YMCA mother/tot swim program. All of this while raising four energetic children. In 1977 mom and dad retired to Mt Vernon WA where they built a house on Skyridge Road

Mom was active at St Peters Episcopal Cathedral, Helena and St Paul Episcopal Church, Mt Vernon in multiple callings, Alter Guild, Vestry, Eucharistic Visitor, Lay Reader, Morning Pray Worship Leader and many more She was a charter member (1984) of the Mount Vernon HP PEO Chapter a sisterhood organization dedicated to helping young women advance through education. She worked countless hours on fund raising in order to raise money for scholarships

Survivors include her brother Monroe (Betty) DeJarnette Auburn CA, children Robin, Mount Vernon WA, Barbara-Yakima WA Byron-Kirkland WA Greg (Tuoi) Seattle WA, and 3 grandchildren Shane, Austin (Jenna) and Shannon, and numerous extended family members. Her husband, parents and sister, Mary preceded Helen-Vaughan in death.

In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials and donations can be made to the PEO Chapter HP Scholarship fund, the G.M. "Monk" DeJarnette Scholarship # 860, at the W A. Franke College of Forestry and Conservation, University of Montana, UM Foundation PO Box 7159 Missoula, MT 59807 or a charity of one's own choice.

Cremation has taken place under the direction of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be sent to, MacKenzie family; 3617 Tundra Court, Mount Vernon, WA 98273-8640 Due to the corona virus a celebration of life will be held at a later date.