Henry Hank G. Bomar

April 19, 1940 - September 21, 2021

In the early afternoon of September 21, 2021, Hank G. Bomar passed away Peacefully of natural causes. Hank was born on April 19, 1940 in Fromberg, MT. He was the oldest of 3 children with Josephine Gibson and George Bomar.

While growing up, Hank always made sure to go out Honky Tonkin, partying, playing his guitar, and singing with close friends until the early morning hours. In 1961, he met JoAnn Babitzke at a party and a couple years later, they started having children. They have 2 boys together, Mark Bomar (wife Katrina Bomar) and George Bomar. Hank and JoAnn were married for 45 years until JoAnn's passing in July of 2007. Hank enjoyed his career as a heating and cooling technician at Helena Sheet Metal, for over 45 years. His customers could always count on him to come out to their house, day or night, to get their furnaces back up and running.

Hank reunited with his high school sweetheart, Marie Jones from Billings, MT. They married in HotSprings, Nebraska on September 8, 2014 and Hank was honored to add another son to the family, Jay Jones (wife Melanie Jones). Hank and Marie have shared the last 7 years together and Hank will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Survived by wife: Marie. Sons: Mark (Katrina), George, Jay (Melanie). Grandchildren: Heather, Nikki, Michael, Rashell, Alicia, Heather K., Ryan, Jaycee, and Gary. 22 Great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Preceded in Death: Parents, late wife JoAnn. Brothers: Lewis, Johnny. Sister: Marie. Grandson: Christopher.

Love you Grandpa Snooks.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 25th at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery. A social gathering will follow the service at 2:30 p.m. at the Motherlode, 1428 Cedar Street. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Hank.