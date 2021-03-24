A gentle person with a giant heart. I met Coach many moons ago along the banks of the Missouri River. A place where many freinds gather once a year to reconnect, share tales over ales and rejuvenate one´s batteries. Of course, one will not depart camp before enjoying a large bowl of Coach´s chili - mmgood. Will miss your calming aura, soft spoken stories and real time sports stats. I must say, I´m deeply saddened but yet feeling so lucky to have crossed paths with you Coach, a true gentleman, a keeper indeed. Know you´ve positively impacted many who will carry on your legacy in moving goodwill and decency forward. You once said, a void only remains if one forgets. You my friend will never be forgotten. Coach, I know it will be very tough to fill your shoes but try I will. Until we cross paths again, thank you and peace be with you kind man.

Kirk Conway April 9, 2021