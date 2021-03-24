FENTON, Henry D., age 68 of Helena passed away March 22, 2021. Viewing will be at 10 a.m. with a funeral service to begin at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 29th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A reception will follow the service in the social hall at the funeral home. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30th at Mountain View Cemetery in Butte. Obituary will follow. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to view the service, offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Henry.