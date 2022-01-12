Henry Oscar Nickey

December 17, 1941 - January 8, 2022

Henry Oscar Nickey, age 80, made his peaceful journey to heaven on January 8th, 2022, holding hands with the love of his life as he took his last breath. He was born in Easton, Pennsylvania on December 17, 1941, to Jennie May Slack and Henry Elwood Nickey. He married the love of his life, Carol Lee Fortunato, on June 15, 1963, and spent over 60 years holding hands and building a legacy of love together.

In 1958, Henry joined the Army National Guard, and after 6 months of service decided to enlist in the United States Navy. Henry proudly served from July 1959 through December 1962 and was stationed at a Naval Weapon Station in Yorktown, Virginia. Although a chemical explosion on the base earned him a disabled veteran status, he preferred not to focus on that and often told his family that many others gave so much more.

Serving others was always a part of Henry's nature, and so it wasn't long after the Navy, that he signed on as a volunteer with the Lincoln Fire Department in Phillipsburg, New Jersey. His time with the department was meaningful and deeply impacted his life. In fact, when he made the decision to move his family out to Montana, it was the Lincoln Firehouse that showed up to help the family pack up and head west in 1973.

Henry worked at a variety of different maintenance jobs and spent time training and traveling through the years. But it wasn't his jobs that filled his life with joy; it was his family and his love for the great outdoors and all that it offered. He often said the move to Montana was the best decision he made. His favorite moments were when he was hunting, fishing, or camping in his beautiful Montana. He took great pride in sharing his passion and passed on his love of the outdoors to his grandsons. There was nothing better than sitting around a campfire with family and friends. He spent many early mornings in his boat on Canyon Ferry Lake, fishing and taking in the beauty of his surroundings. He would tell his family that he felt closest to God out on the water on those peaceful mornings. Hunting season took on a life of its own and every year, along with his hunting buddies, they would set up hunting camp where many memories and un-repeatable stories were told.

Henry was a man that loved his family. A home with all girls wasn't always the easiest on him. He spent countless hours teaching all three of his daughters how to drive and would repair anything and everything as the household's only handyman. He could fix anything. But no matter what, Henry always made you feel important and would do anything to help his wife and girls. You never left his presence without hearing an 'I love you.'

Henry was an All-American man who loved his country and loved his sports. If you knew him, you knew he was all about NASCAR and watching the races. He had several favorites he liked to watch but Kyle Busch was NOT one of them. And when it came to football, you couldn't find a more loyal Pittsburg Steelers fan.

Although his later years were filled with health challenges, he fought with all the strength he had to be with his family as long as he could. He was so grateful for the love, care, and support from his wife and best friend Carol and was filled with gratitude and love throughout the years.

Henry will be dearly missed by his wife Carol; daughters Cheri (Tom) Strong, Karen (Kenny) Wood; Tricia (Steven) Knoll; Grandchildren Bryan, Tyler (Sammy), Erik (Susan) Wood, Avery (Taylor), Ashley Knoll and Great Grandchildren: Paxten, Derek, Harper, and Addison Wood; Beckham, and Raelynn Knoll.

A celebration of life will be held in late spring.

A special thank you to Dr. Trina Bonde and the VA medical team for their wonderful care.