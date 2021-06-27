Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Helena Independent Record
Helena Independent Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Hoyt Humphreys "Larry" Larison
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Holy Cross Cemetery and Funeral
7200 N Wall Street
Spokane, WA

Hoyt Humphreys "Larry" Larison, 80

October 17, 1940 - December 11, 2020

Hoyt Humphreys "Larry" Larison, of Spokane, Washington, passed from this life Friday, December 11, 2020, at age 80. "Larry" as he was known to his family and friends, was born in Chicago, Illinois on October 17, 1940, to Lee Hoyt Larison and Mary Miller Humphreys Larison. Memorial services had to be postponed due to COVID restrictions.

Please join his family to honor his life on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at The Bing Crosby Theater, 901 W. Sprague Ave, Spokane, WA. Doors open at 10:00am, with services beginning at 10:30am. Reception will immediately follow service.

Please RSVP, Accepts Only with number attending to: [email protected]

All are encouraged to allow enough time to secure parking downtown. ADA entrance is on Lincoln Street. Those attending who are not vaccinated are encouraged to wear a mask.

A private interment service for the family will be held in Helena, Montana, at Saint Peter's Episcopal Cathedral on Tuesday August 10, 2021. At Larry's request, his ashes will be placed in the Columbarium alongside his parents' memorials. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held for family and friends later the same day.

To view his full obituary and/or leave messages of condolence go to: www.holycrossofspokane.org

Please contact Holy Cross of Spokane Office with questions pertaining to the events: 509-467-5496


Published by Helena Independent Record on Jun. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
21
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
The Bing Crosby Theater
901 W. Sprague Ave, Spokane, WA
Funeral services provided by:
Holy Cross Cemetery and Funeral
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Holy Cross Cemetery and Funeral.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.