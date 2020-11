Notices for Retz Funeral Home

Funeral Notices Wednesday, November 25, 2020

"In Our Care"

PENDING

TIETZ, Iris Mae., age 84 of Helena went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Iris is being laid to rest with her husband at the Montana State Veteran Cemetery at Fort Harrison in a private family burial. A full obituary will be available online at: www.retzfuneralhome.com You may also offer a condolence to the family or share a memory of Iris there as well.