Jack Chester Hamlin

November 26, 1950 - September 30, 2021

Jack Chester Hamlin arrived in his heavenly home on September 30, 2021. His family by his side.

Jack was born in Helena, Montana on November 26, 1950, to Harold and Marjorie (Pigman) Hamlin. He was the youngest of 4 children.

Jack attended Boulder Grade School and Jefferson High School where he graduated in 1970. He briefly attended the College of Great Falls on a basketball scholarship. Throughout his life, he thoroughly enjoyed coaching basketball and mentoring youth.

Jack lived life exuberantly, cared deeply for his family, his many friends, and his dogs. He was a very open and real person; a generous man with all he had. His wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were the joy of this 'Papa's' life. He relished every sport they were involved in-motocross, volleyball, gymnastics, swimming, and actively participated with them.

Jack started in the construction trade as a young teenager and continued through the years. For the last 26 years, he has thrived running his real estate and house building business. The relationships he made in business were a highlight to him since he loved being around other people. Jack was a hard worker and enjoyed working up until the time of his death. He was part of Helena First Assembly for 47 years where he first discovered that God loved him.

Jack was preceded in death by his mother and father, Harold and Margie Hamlin, his brother Larry Hamlin and sister Carol Morefield, his granddaughter Makiah Erlene Bartsch, mother and father-in-law Henry and Erlene Mercer. He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Sandy Hamlin; brother and sister-in-law Jerry (Barb) Hamlin; children Nick Hamlin, Bridget (Jeremy) Bartsch – grandchildren, Ashley Hamlin, Nikki (Hunter) Meier, Kristi Hamlin, Casimir Bartsch, Jacob Bartsch, Morgan (Mat) Sauer – great grandchildren Hudson Endy, Hank Endy, Dawson Meier, Maxton Sauer, and Maci Sauer; Sisters'-in-laws Barbara Main and Jean (Tom) Seifert. There are also many other precious relatives and friends who survive him.

A memorial service for Jack is being held on Saturday, October 9th, 11:00 a.m. at the Helena First Assembly Church, 2210 Dodge Avenue. If you'd like to send a memorial donation, please send them in memory of Jack to the Helena First Assembly Church, 2210 Dodge Avenue, Helena, MT 59601. To offer a condolence or to share a story about Jack, please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com.