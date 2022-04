SMALLWOOD; there will be a graveside service for Jack C. Smallwood Sr. and Mary Jo Smallwood at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 9th at Resurrection Cemetery. Everyone is welcome to attend. Flowers or memorials may be sent to Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N Montana Ave, Helena, MT 59602. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Jack and Mary.