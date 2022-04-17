Jackie Brown

May 21, 1954 - April 9, 2022

On Saturday morning April 9, 2022, Jackie passed away at the age of 67 at St. Peters Hospital in Helena, MT surrounded by her family.

Jackie was born in Butte, MT on May 21, 1954. She was raised by her parents Wilene and Jack Starin. Jackie grew up in a big family with her six siblings: Butch, Danny, Karen, Cheryl, Janel, and Candi.

Jackie graduated from Butte High School, which is where she met her partner in crime Mike Brown. After their first date at the Columbia Gardens, they swiftly became High School sweethearts and married shortly after. During Jackie's time in Butte, MT she worked at Pork Chop Johns and Truzzolino Tamales. Jackie and Mike later moved to Helena, MT where they raised their family.

Jackie's whole world was her family. Being a mom was the most important job to her and she did it with grace. She was always there for her children no matter what, checking in with them daily, and even ran a daycare in her home, providing loving care for many children for many years before retiring in 2019.

She loved to spend time cooking, organizing, watching the Food Network, camping at Canyon Ferry & Seely Lake, listening to her sons and grandsons tell hunting and fishing stories, and going on drives with Mike and their dog Rusty. Jackie loved to laugh, was full of witty comments, and brought her sass to any conversation. Jackie will be missed dearly but we know that she will forever be in our hearts. May she rest easy now.

Jackie is survived by her husband Mike Brown, her sons Bronson and Austin Brown, her daughter Alanna Rhinard, her daughter in law Sophi Brown and son in law Garrett Rhinard, her grandsons Pierce and Logan Brown, Jack and Lee Rhinard, her sisters Janel Truzzolino and Candi Holm, her brothers Butch and Danny Starin, her brothers in law John Truzzolino and Shaun Holm, her sister-in-law Mary Kay Starin, and her fur baby Rusty.

Jackie has joined her parents, Wilene and Jack Starin, along with her two sisters Karen Foster and Cheryl Buskirk. May they all rest in peace.

Funeral will be Tuesday, April 19 at 12pm at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N Montana Ave. A reception celebrating Jackie's life will be held at Fox Ridge Supper Club, 4020 Lake Helena Dr. following the service from 1:30 – 3:30pm.

Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or to share a favorite memory of Jackie.