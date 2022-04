MASSMAN, Jacob C. "Jake", age 51 of Helena passed away June 15. A service celebrating Jake's life will be held at Spring Meadow Lake State Park on Friday, June 25th starting at 2:30 p.m. All those friends and family who shared in his life are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, a gofund me page has been set up for the care of Lucas. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Jake.