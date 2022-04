BROWN, Jacqueline "Jackie", age 67 of Helena passed away April 9, 2022. A memorial service celebrating Jackie's life will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A reception will follow the service at the Red Fox Supper Club, 4050 Fox Ridge Dr. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Jackie.