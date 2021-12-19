James Calvin (Campbell) Creecy

August 18, 1963 - November 7, 2021

James Calvin (Campbell) Creecy passed away November 7th, 2021, at Royal Oak Beaumont in Royal Oak Michigan, after a long battle with cancer to be with his mother, grandfather, and grandmother.

James was born August 18th, 1963, in the Galatian Valley Hospital to Carlotta Gail Creecy. Gail and James later moved to Helena. James attended Hawthorne Elementary School, C.R. Anderson middle school, and later Helena Capital High school where he graduated in 1981. As a boy he loved to build model cars for which he received many awards. During his youth James participated in the Boy Scouts of America. He earned the rank of Eagle Scout and was a member of the Order of the Arrow.

After high school James joined the United States Navy where he served as an Aviation Support Mechanic. He served aboard the USS John F Kennedy out of Norfolk, Virginia then onto the USS Nimitz out of Bremerton Naval Air Station (NAS), Washington. James met Terrie while in school at (NAS) Meridian Mississippi, and later married. Terrie left the Navy to care for the family. Together they traveled the country as James continued his Naval Career. Together they resided at NAS Bremerton Washington, (NAS) Lemoore California, Portsmouth shipyard in Virginia, NAS Jacksonville, Jacksonville Florida, and Columbus Mississippi. James and Terrie remained married for 32 years.

James retired from the Navy after twenty years and went on to drive truck for several different companies until cancer took his ability to operate the larger vehicles. He settled in Meridian Mississippi until the cancer took over and he moved to Michigan for treatment.

James is proceeded in death by his grandfather, grandmother, and mother. James is survived by his wife, Terrie, daughter Toni (Johnathan), Sons Jessie and Frankie, his brother Roger as well as numerous grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

As per his wishes, James will be returned to Montana to be laid to rest with his mother and grandfather in Bozeman. There will be no local service, and the grave side will be a private ceremony held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Jude Children's Hospital at St Jude.org.