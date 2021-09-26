James Michael Darling

James "Jim" Michael Darling, 71 of Somers, MT passed peacefully at home August 13th, 2021. Jim was born in Mobridge, SD and spent his early years near Tacoma, WA. Many summers were spent in the Flathead with his grandparents, he eventfully moved there graduating from Flathead High School. He met his wife, Linda (Caudill) Darling and they wed December 1970, recently celebrating 50 years together. Their union brought two daughters, Julie and Jackie.

Jim was a gun enthusiast which led him to participate in local trap shooting leagues, volunteering as a Shooting Sports instructor for the Flathead County 4H Shooting Sports program and serving on the State Board for 4H Shooting Sports program.

Jim is survived by his wife, Linda (Caudill) Darling, his mom Lillian "June" Darling, daughters: Julie (Joe) Dooling-son Tyler Simonson; Jackie (Craig) Nelson-sons Colten and Dylan Nelson and brother Barry Darling. He was preceded in death by his father Arthur Darling and Son in Law, Craig Nelson.

Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00 P.M October 16, 2021 at the Somers-Lakeside Fire Hall 784 Somers Road Somers, Montana.