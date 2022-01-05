Menu
James DeTienne
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021

James (Jim) DeTienne

November 10, 1952 - December 30, 2021

James "Jim" DeTienne, 69, died peacefully on December 30, 2021 surrounded by loved ones at his home in Clancy, MT after a brave battle with multiple cancers.

Jim is survived by his longtime girlfriend, Dayle Perrin, son Jamie (Jaime) DeTienne (via marriage to Debbie Barnes), daughters Cassandra (Dan) Rawson, Kristi Harman, and Jessica DeTienne (via marriage to Doreen Helfert), and seven grandchildren: Christian, Rylen, Landon, Brooklyn, and Mackenzie (children of Jamie) and Mikayla and Kayley (children of Jessica). He is also survived by his siblings Genise (Lyle) Hancock, Glenda (Tiny) Jackson, Larry DeTienne, and Robbie Kavon as well as multiple cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Richard Kavon. The family knows that he joined them just in time to celebrate the annual DeTienne New Year's Fondue Party.

Jim was born on November 10, 1952 in Williston, ND to Robert and Loraine DeTienne. He grew up in Plentywood, MT and graduated from Plentywood High School. He went on to study Biology at The University of Montana and received one of the first State EMT certifications. He was very proud of being EMT004.

In his illustrious 40-year career, Jim served as the Sheridan County Disaster and Ambulance/Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Coordinator, Sheridan Memorial Hospital EMS Director, Butte Regional EMS Training Coordinator, St. Peter's Ambulance Service Director, Montana State EMT Training Coordinator, EMS Licensing Coordinator, and Montana State EMS & Trauma Systems Supervisor.

In 1988, Jim also became a Reserve Deputy with Jefferson County. He loved that job and did it 'in his spare time' on evenings and weekends. He retired as a Reserve Deputy only after his cancer diagnosis in 2021.

In addition to his state and deputy jobs, Jim also served as the President and past Vice-President of the National Association of EMS Directors.

Jim loved traveling. Two of his favorite trips were to Samoa to assist the small communities set up best emergency practices, and to Israel where he learned about their advanced practices for EMS – in bombproof underground bunkers. One of his favorite experiences was riding a camel in Jerusalem. He said he was 'just an ass on a camel.'

One of Jim's last professional goals was to ensure that Simulation in Motion Montana (SIM-MT) would be a viable, sustainable training resource across the state. The SIM-MT trucks include a full emergency room bay and full ambulance bay as well as 'live' adult, child, and infant mannequins. These mobile simulation trucks are designed as a full training module for EMS, fire, and first responders, especially in rural communities.

After that amazing accomplishment, he retired as the Montana State EMS & Trauma Systems Section Supervisor on August 11, 2020.

Jim loved computers and was very proficient in web design. At one point, he created a public facing website for the DPHHS EMS employees – with their high school pictures. Jim and his employees loved it; DPHHS Public Relations wasn't as thrilled.

Jim had a dry sense of humor and quick wit. He loved the Monty Python movies, anything by Mel Brooks (especially Spaceballs), and the TV show The Office. His employees and friends relate some good stories about the various 'While Elephant' gifts he would give and receive during their holiday parties. His barbeque skills and homemade sauce were legendary in the family and at work.

Jim had many plans after retiring. On that day, he said that he wished he had spent more time with his children and grandchildren, as well as taking vacation days for camping and fishing. He was excited to take extended trips to Colorado to see his son Jamie. He bought a small fishing craft and had plans to purchase a camper so he could hang with his kids in their favorite spots. Before he passed, Jim was able to have 'Cooking with Kayley' nights where he taught his granddaughter Kayley to cook family dishes and she taught him how to cheat at cards.

One year and one day after his state retirement, he was officially diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, multiple myeloma, and thyroid cancer. He went through multiple chemo treatments but in the end decided to stop treatments and spend his remaining time at home with loved ones. One of his last experiences was to watch the movie Elf.

Jim requested no formal funeral services. His ashes will be distributed as Dayle and his children travel to the places he would have loved to visit. Jim asked that a Celebration of Life (with a BBQ, beer, and good whiskey) be held when the weather gets warmer.

Jim's family would like to say thank you to the nurses of St. Peter's Cancer Center and staff of Hospice. Your compassion and humor made his last few month's easier on all.

Special Note from Jim's children: Dayle, we want to send you a huge thank you. You have been our honorary mom, friend, and mentor for over 30 years. You were dad's rock and have been there through thick and thin. Everything about your presence in our lives has brought joy and love. Dad may not have been the effusive type, but know that he loved and appreciated you more than his words could say.

In lieu of flowers, Jim's family asks that donations be made to the Partners United for Life Saving Education.

P.U.L.S.E

PO Box 511

Whitehall, MT 59759

Memo: Memory of Jim DeTienne


Published by Helena Independent Record on Jan. 5, 2022.
Jim was a huge part of my EMS career. He will be sorely missed.
Naomi Wortman
Other
January 13, 2022
I'm so sorry for your loss. I'm going to miss seeing Jim coming to Motor Pool with his bright smile.
Vonnie Jenkins
January 12, 2022
Jim was the instructor when I became an EMT. He was always a laugh and kept things light. He was a good soul, I lost touch with Jim over the years, but only because I didn't know where he went... Godspeed Jim. Rest in Peace.
Ron Weber
Work
January 11, 2022
Jim was salt of the earth. A great person and someone I very much cared for. I was hoping to go fishing with him in the future. Please accept my condolences.
Michelle Reese
Friend
January 10, 2022
Hi Dayle and family- Very sorry for your loss, Jim will be missed. He paved the road for many of us in EMS. Take care and God bless his soul- Todd Opp EMS #1730
Todd Opp
Friend
January 7, 2022
Dear Dayle I am so sorry to hear about Jim. I remember all the good times we had at ATLS classes and assistance with EMT training in Helena. You both contributed so much to the training and safety of Montanans over the years. God bless you and all the family. I know his influence on Emergency Services will be felt forever. He was a remarkable man.
Elli Olson
Work
January 7, 2022
I worked with Jim for 25 years. One of the craziest calls I've had thus far in my career as a dispatcher, I gave to him. We laughed about that for years. He was also one of my trainers as an EMT. Jim was an amazing person. I appreciated him as a reserve deputy because he was truly there to serve the citizens. I know that I am better for having had him as a mentor. Dayle and the family are in my prayers.
Becky Warner
Work
January 6, 2022
God´s peace to Jim and his family. Responsible for MHP Officer training and recertification, Jim was one of the first calls I made for advice and assistance. He was always committed to equipping those first on scene with the best training and tools available. Montana´s EMS was well served through his leadership!
Steve Barry
Work
January 6, 2022
Our deepest and most heartfelt sympathies go out to the Family. It was just so quick. We had not even known it had gotten that bad until it was too late. So very sorry we didn't get over there to see you one last time. We sure will miss you coming over and inspecting whatever new project we start. You were an awesome neighbor and we will miss you very much! Rest in Peace Jim. You were a wonderful person!
Charlie & Kina Liversedge
January 6, 2022
You will be missed, thank you for your dedication to EMS
Daniele O'Banion
January 6, 2022
We are truly sorry for your loss. Jim will be missed and he will never be forgotten, may his soul rest in peace.
Clarks Fork Valley Ambulance - Bridger Montana
January 6, 2022
Thank you for your commitment to advancing EMS in Montana.
Michael A Kremkau
Work
January 5, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. The Lima RVFD and EMS would like to extend our deepest sympathy to Jims family at this time.
Lima Fire Dept. and Ambulance
January 5, 2022
RIP James DeTienne. Thank you for everything you did for the EMS system and all your dedication. You will truly be missed. Prayers for your family and friends.
Donna Richter
Work
January 5, 2022
Sending my love to you all. Jim was a special person. He will missed by but never forgotten.
Kathy Brunner
Family
January 5, 2022
To Dayle, Even though i didn't meet Jim, i still felt I knew him through you and my sister & husband (Joe & Julia) As they spoke of him often and what a great neighbor, friend and overall person he was. I hope you can find comfort in remembering all the wonderful memories and stories you shared with him. I wished I could have met him. I will have a whiskey cheer for him also. my condolences to you and his family, Amy Marshall
Amy Marshall
January 5, 2022
Linda Cochran, Lima AEMT & EMS
January 5, 2022
Our thoughts and prayers from Alabama are with the family.
Jamie Gray
Work
January 5, 2022
The work you have done in the EMS and trauma systems community will forever benefit from your years of service and sacrifice. May we all live as full a life filled with purpose and service to our family, friends, and communities. Your work has saved and continues to save countless lives to this day. My sincerest condolences to your family, friends, and colleagues.
Michael Englehart
Work
January 5, 2022
Richey Volunteer Ambulance service would like to send our deepest condolences to the family. A special Thanks to James for all he did. Tate Vaira-EMS/Ambulance coordinator, Butch Raisl & Staff
Richey Montana Volunteer Ambulance
Work
January 5, 2022
As a NASEMSO colleague, I loved Jim's dry sense of humor as well as his quiet and effective leadership style. He made significant contributions to EMS both locally and nationally. He was particularly dedicated to rural EMS issues and his contributions will be one of his legacies. We will miss you. Jim, but not forget. you!
Mary Hedges
Work
January 5, 2022
Thank you for years of service to the EMS community throughout Montana. You improved the pre hospital care provided and created a program to support EMS education. A true loss. Condolences to your family and friends.
Barry McKenzie
Work
January 5, 2022
Deepest Sympathy to the family and friends of Jim. What an amazing life he led. I was privileged to be part of his NASEMSO family. My heartfelt prayers go out to the many people grieving his loss as we all celebrate all the good he did in the world! - Juliet Altenburg, Executive Director, PA Trauma Systems Foundation
Juliet Altenburg
Work
January 5, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Ty Carhart- Florida Dept. of Health
Other
January 5, 2022
Showing 1 - 24 of 24 results