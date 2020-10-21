James Edward Atkins

June 4, 1934 - October 14, 2020

James Edward Atkins born June 4,1934 a retired Air Force Vietnam vet passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020.

He is survived by three daughters; Brenda (Dave) Boysun of Vida, Mt., Kim (Gary) Choate of Helena, Mt. and Robin Atkins of Spokane, Wa. sister; Verna Shannon of Post Falls, Idaho; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Private family services have taken place. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of James.