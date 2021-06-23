James "Jim" Freeman

June 3, 1960 - June 17, 2021

James, "Jim" Freeman, born June 3, 1960, in Deer Lodge MT. He passed away on Thursday June 17th at his home.

Jim was a true cowboy who worked many different jobs across the country from Louisiana to Montana. Jim finally settled in his favorite State of Montana in the mid 90's. His last line of work, which he was most proud of, was working as a heavy equipment operator. Jim was an outspoken, hard working man that never shied away from getting his hands dirty or doing overtime. He was also a very caring, loyal, and honest person. There was never a time he would not express his honest opinion, especially if it could help you out. Jim had a way of making everyone laugh and taking the edge off complicated, uncomfortable situations. He always said, "if you need anything you can always be found at the end of Easy Street." Which was actually true in the physical and character sense. Jim was a family man through and through. He loves spending time with family while camping, fishing, hunting driving or even on a normal Tuesday on the porch with an ice-cold beer. Jim would always be the one telling stories while everyone listened and laughed. Jim will be missed by many and never forgotten.

Jim is preceded in death by his mother and father Helena and Pete Freeman and his daughter Stephanie, that he loved very much. Along with numerous other family and friends that he now gets to visit again.

Jim is survived by his three sons James, Justin, and Adam Freeman. He was blessed with countless grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings and friends that were all very important in his life.

The funeral will be in Dillon Montana on June 28th 10am at Brundage Funeral Home 300 S Atlantic Street, Dillon MT.