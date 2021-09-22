James Cordell Hill

September 14, 1942 - September 16, 2021

In the early morning hours of September 16, 2021, James Cordell Hill was called Home. He had just turned 79 two days before and was going to celebrate a joint birthday with his oldest daughter on Friday, September 17, 2021

Jim was born September 14, 1942, in Glasgow, Montana, to James Marcus Hill and Eleanora Heckner Hill. He was the third child in a family with 6 kids. The family wintered in Glasgow, Montana and spent summers working the family farm. He graduated from Glasgow High School in 1960. He graduated with a degree in Civil Engineering from Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington in 1964. He had a tour of duty with the Air National Guard from August 1965 to July 1971.

Jim married Lana Marlene Belgarde on July 1, 1967. Their first home was in Rimini and eventually moved to the Helena Valley. They started a family in 1971 with the arrival of Chantal. Two years later, Nicholas was born. Ten years later Andrea completed the household. In 1991, they celebrated the marriage of Chantal to Andrew VanDaele. In 1998, Jim became a grandparent and welcomed his granddaughter, Lindsay. In 2000, A.J. (Andrew James) was born.

Jim worked at the Highway Department in the Bridge Bureau for the State of Montana for 28 years and took an early retirement to spend more time with family.

There wasn't a hobby, Jim didn't do or try. Jim was an avid hunter, coin collector and NASCAR enthusiast. He collected NASCAR diecast cars, Montana Centennial belt buckles, miniature trains and a whole slew of other items. He enjoyed researching genealogy, geology and read numerous history and other non-fiction books. He was a lifetime Denver Broncos, Dale Earnhardt and Utah Jazz fan. John Stockton - after all - was a fellow Zag alum. He enjoyed working on projects around the house and yard. Jim built a playhouse for Andrea in the backyard. Not just a playhouse - a two-story playhouse. With a deck and a lookout tower. That playhouse later provided hours of fun for his grandkids. In keeping with the family tradition, Jim had a yearly garden and grew his own vegetables and often supplied family members with the fruits of his labor.

Staying in touch with his brother and sisters was always important to him. There were numerous family get-togethers and reunions throughout the years. Even one to the Heckner Homestead.

Jim is preceded in death by both parents, sisters Donna Smith, Bonnie Hansen and Carol Hill, and his brother Bob Hill. Jim is survived by his wife Lana, children Chantal, Nick (Alice) and Andrea (Jeff), grandkids Lindsay and A.J., sister Darlene Riggin-Stratton, a multitude of nieces and nephews and his Chocolate Lab, Sophie.

Cremation will take place. The family will have Services and a Celebration of Life on Monday, September 27, 2021, at 11:00 at Anderson Wilke Funeral Home with a reception to follow in the social hall of the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to The Special Olympics, St. Labre Indian school in Ashland, Montana, or the Lewis & Clark Humane Society. And the next time you drive over the bridge on I-90 on Lookout Pass, know you are in safe hands. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Jim.