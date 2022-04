HILL, James C. 'Jim', age 79, of Helena, passed away Sept. 16, 2021. The family will have Services and a Celebration of Life at 11:00 a.m., Monday, September 27, 2021 at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home. A Reception will follow the service in the Social Hall of the funeral home. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Jim.