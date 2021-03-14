Menu
James Matthew Jewett
1996 - 2021
BORN
1996
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Capital High School

James Matthew Jewett

1996-2021

James was born in Zambia in 1996. He spent his first years as a young boy living on the streets of Africa and in and out of orphanages until 2006. In 2006 James was adopted into the loving Donaldson family and moved to Helena, MT with his parents Jim and Terri. He joined his many siblings Traci, Tiffany, Jim, Katie, Tyler, Lesly, Courtni, Emilee, Lucy, Timothy, Rylee, and Alex. Jim and Terri knew from the time they met James that he was very special and was a gift from God.

In 2010 James began a new chapter in his life becoming a member of the Jewettesofski family. James was a perfect fit in the family and created many memories including, hunting, camping, sledding, wrestling, football, the annual Easter baseball game, family trips, some of his crazy cooking concoctions, his colorful clothes and socks and so many laughs.

He started his public schooling when he was in 8th grade at C. R. Anderson. There he made incredible connections and life-long friends with both teachers and classmates. James completed high school at Capital High School in 2015. His high school days were filled with so many, many friends. He loved them all like family. James participated in football for 4 years at Capital High School. He was honored with the "Tuss Award", an award voted on by the coaches for the offensive player who best exemplifies what a Bruin is, someone who puts the team in front of themselves. He made us all very proud with his work ethic in the gym and on the field.

James joined the Airforce after high school in 2016. He was honorably discharged in 2020 after being diagnosed with Bipolar 1 disease in the fall of 2019.

James will be remembered for his contagious laugh, infectious smile, his playful attitude, his big hugs, his love for music and crazy clothes, his knack for making people feel special, his spirituality, and his love for God.

He is survived by his loving parents Jamon and Lisa Jewett. His brothers Blake Hance (Melissa), Tyler Hance (Salve). His sisters Kelsey Farrell (Kory), Dana Whiteside (Easton), Jordan Carney (Liam). His nieces and nephews Hudson, Paityn, and baby girl Farrell, Macie Whiteside, and Braxton Carney. His loving grandparents Joe and Diane Jewett. His very special Aunts and Uncles from the Jewett, Lesofski, and Latona families. His cousins, who James loved with all his heart. His Donaldson family and all his very special friends that were like his family. He loved you all so much.

"The Lord is close to the broken hearted; He rescues those whose spirits are crushed" Psalm 34:18

There will be a memorial service Tuesday, March 16, at 1:00 pm at Helena Valley Faith Center 708 E Groschell, East Helena, MT. Reception to follow at Missouri River Brewery, 451 Spencer Ct., East Helena MT.


Published by Helena Independent Record on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
16
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Helena Valley Faith Center
708 E Groschell, East Helena, MT
You will always be special in my heart! And you were right... I smelled too good for that place. You brought light everywhere you went! You are forever missed James! You loved waking without socks and I made fun of your cute flat feet lol.
Andrea
Other
March 8, 2022
I spent a great deal of time working with James. He painted that man and gave it to me. He said it symbolizes rich and famous. He was a noble soul, very polite, charismatic, smart, talkative. He had his own peculiar sense of fashion, and told me that he loved shopping! Only great memories from James! I save him in a special part of my heart!
Dre
April 23, 2021
James was a friend, coworker, and early morning conversationalist, we talked politics and religion, and at times his dreams. He was grounded on the Word, to be absent from this world is to be present with our Lord, I celebrate his life, he touched many on his brief journey , even an old long haired retired GI. Love and prayers to friends and family. Oh, I did ask him if he ever stopped smiling, he smiled even bigger.
Tim Parker
March 19, 2021
I had the privilege of working with James. He was always the first person to step up with his contagious smile, whenever someone needed help or something had to be done. My condolences to the Jewett family
Martha Santiago
March 16, 2021
Lisa, I saw your name above, and your 3 "kids" listed, also. We are sorry for the passing of this fine young man at such an early age. God bless & comfort you all...
OD & Patty (Schwen) Jones
March 15, 2021
The Luchau family sends our condolences and heartfelt prayer to all who were touch by this young man´s life. May you be comforted by the words of the Apostle Paul in Romans´s 8. "No, in all these things we are more than conquerors through him who loved us. For I am sure that neither death nor life, nor angels nor rulers, nor things present nor things to come, nor powers, nor height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord." Romans 8:37-39 ESV
Ryan Luchau
March 14, 2021
